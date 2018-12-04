Diallo (ankle) managed to take part in Tuesday's practice without contact, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Diallo was reportedly available for Monday's contest in an emergency, and he was held out as expected. While it's good news that he was at practice and participating in some capacity, the fact that there was no contact could mean he'll be sidelined again for Wednesday's tilt in Brooklyn. Expect a decision on his availability closer to tipoff.