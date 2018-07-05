Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Not listed on Thunder's summer league roster
Diallo is not listed on the Thunder's official summer league roster, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder acquired the second-rounder from the Nets on draft night, but the deal can't officially be completed until Friday, at the earliest. As a result, Diallo technically can't join the Thunder and sign a contract until the deal goes through, so he's in a holding pattern for the time being. If the trade is made official over the weekend, it's possible Diallo could meet the Thunder in Vegas and be added to the roster.
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...