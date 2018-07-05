Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Not listed on Thunder's summer league roster

Diallo is not listed on the Thunder's official summer league roster, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

The Thunder acquired the second-rounder from the Nets on draft night, but the deal can't officially be completed until Friday, at the earliest. As a result, Diallo technically can't join the Thunder and sign a contract until the deal goes through, so he's in a holding pattern for the time being. If the trade is made official over the weekend, it's possible Diallo could meet the Thunder in Vegas and be added to the roster.