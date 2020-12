Diallo isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game versus Chicago, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The 22-year-old started the preseason opener over the weekend and had 14 points (7-14 FG), 10 rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes, but he'll come off the bench for Wednesday's exhibition. Diallo averaged 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 19.5 minutes during the 2019-20 campaign and is expected to see a significant bump in playing time this season.