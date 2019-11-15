Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Officially questionable
Diallo (knee) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the 76ers.
Diallo failed to practice Thursday due to knee soreness, and the team has officially listed him as questionable on the injury report. He'll likely test the knee in shootaround before a decision on his availability is made.
