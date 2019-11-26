Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Out at least 4-to-6 weeks
Diallo (elbow) will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Diallo suffered a hyperextended left elbow that will keep him on the shelf for most, if not all, of the month of December. The second-year guard has taken on a larger role this season, averaging 22.0 minutes per game through his first 11 contests. In that span, he's posted 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and an impressive 1.5 steals per contest.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...