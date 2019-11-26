Play

Diallo (elbow) will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Diallo suffered a hyperextended left elbow that will keep him on the shelf for most, if not all, of the month of December. The second-year guard has taken on a larger role this season, averaging 22.0 minutes per game through his first 11 contests. In that span, he's posted 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and an impressive 1.5 steals per contest.

