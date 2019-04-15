Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Out for Game 2
Diallo (elbow) won't play against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Diallo has missed the previous four contests due to an elbow injury, although given his limited contributions for the Thunder this year off the bench, his absence shouldn't impact the outcome of the game all that much. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds over 51 matchups during the regular season.
