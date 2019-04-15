Diallo (elbow) won't play against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Diallo has missed the previous four contests due to an elbow injury, although given his limited contributions for the Thunder this year off the bench, his absence shouldn't impact the outcome of the game all that much. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds over 51 matchups during the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...