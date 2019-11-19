Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Out Monday
Diallo (knee) will not play in Monday's matchup with the Clippers, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Knee soreness kept Diallo out of Friday's game with the 76ers and will now keep him sidelined for a second consecutive game. He will be re-evaluated before Tuesday's tilt with the Lakers.
