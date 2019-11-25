Diallo (elbow) will not play during the Thunder's two-game road trip, which begins Monday in Golden State and ends Wednesday in Portland, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Diallo will instead stay back in Oklahoma City to tend to his injured his elbow. The 21-year-old's next chance to return will come Friday against the Pelicans. Through 12 games this season, Diallo is averaging 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.3 minutes.