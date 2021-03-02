Diallo (groin) will miss Oklahoma City's next two games prior to the All-Star break, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Diallo has missed the last two games due to groin soreness and he'll miss at least two more as the team is going to keep him sidelined until March 11 at the earliest. The 22-year-old's absence will increase the opportunities for Justin Jackson and Kenrich Williams.