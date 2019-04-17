Diallo underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports. He's expected to be withheld from basketball activities for the next four weeks.

Diallo wasn't available for either of the Thunder's first two playoff games, and it appears the injury is more serious than initially noted. Given his timeline to resume activity, there's a strong chance Diallo won't be available for the remainder of the playoffs.

