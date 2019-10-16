Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Out with flu
Diallo (illness) will not play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Diallo is dealing with the flu and will miss the Thunder's preseason finale as a result, though it doesn't sound like the issue will keep him from playing in the regular-season opener next week.
