Diallo recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three steals in 33 minutes during the 104-87 win over Houston on Wednesday.
Diallo has been a consistent producer in the secondary-unit this season and was handed a spot start in the win Wednesday. The guard did not disappoint, barely missing what would have been his second double-double of the season. Diallo is able to produce in all aspects of the game and is a fantastic streaming option, especially in category formats.
