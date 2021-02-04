Diallo recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and one assist in 33 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 104-87 win over the Rockets.

With both George Hill (thumb) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) out of the lineup, Diallo joined Theo Maledon in the Thunder's starting backcourt. He scored efficiently and rebounded well during his time on the court, but his increased minutes and usage also had a hand in Diallo committing a season-high six turnovers. Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be back for the Thunder's next game Friday against the Timberwolves, so Diallo will likely move back to the bench and see a downturn in playing time.