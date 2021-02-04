Diallo recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and one assist in 33 minutes Wednesday in the Thunder's 104-87 win over the Rockets.
With both George Hill (thumb) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) out of the lineup, Diallo joined Theo Maledon in the Thunder's starting backcourt. He scored efficiently and rebounded well during his time on the court, but his increased minutes and usage also had a hand in Diallo committing a season-high six turnovers. Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be back for the Thunder's next game Friday against the Timberwolves, so Diallo will likely move back to the bench and see a downturn in playing time.
More News
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Starting for injured SGA•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Six straight games with 10-plus points•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Stuffs stat sheet off bench•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Limited impact once again•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores 16 points off bench•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Another huge line off bench•