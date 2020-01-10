Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Plays 24 minutes Thursday
Diallo tallied just five points and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 victory over Houston.
Diallo eclipsed 20 minutes for the first time in almost two months. Unfortunately, the production did not follow suit despite the game descending into garbage time. Diallo has a number of obvious athletic qualities but he is yet to put it all together. He is outside the top-300 over the past two weeks and only those in the deepest of formats should be paying attention at this stage.
