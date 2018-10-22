Diallo scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3PT) in a career-high 21 minutes Sunday against the Kings.

Diallo played nine minutes in each of the Thunder's first two games, but he was given an extended opportunity Sunday and ended up playing more minutes than starting two-guard Terrence Ferguson (19). That battle is certainly one to keep an eye one until Andre Roberson (knee) returns from injury.