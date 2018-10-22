Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Plays career-high 21 minutes
Diallo scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3PT) in a career-high 21 minutes Sunday against the Kings.
Diallo played nine minutes in each of the Thunder's first two games, but he was given an extended opportunity Sunday and ended up playing more minutes than starting two-guard Terrence Ferguson (19). That battle is certainly one to keep an eye one until Andre Roberson (knee) returns from injury.
More News
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Plays whopping 29 minutes Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Will pick up spot start Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores 13 points in Sunday's win•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Solid outing Friday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Leads team in scoring•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Drops 19 off bench•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...