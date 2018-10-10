Diallo had 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason victory over the Bucks.

Diallo moved into the starting lineup Tuesday and had his best game of the preseason. He saw 39 minutes of court time as the coaching staff was able to get a good look at the second-round draft pick. He was able to contribute across the board in the overtime victory and certainly did his chances of being in the rotation no harm. After this outing, there is even a chance he could be given the nod as the starter come opening night. The situation is worth monitoring as his value could hinge on the form of other players around him.