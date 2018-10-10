Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Plays whopping 29 minutes Tuesday
Diallo had 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason victory over the Bucks.
Diallo moved into the starting lineup Tuesday and had his best game of the preseason. He saw 39 minutes of court time as the coaching staff was able to get a good look at the second-round draft pick. He was able to contribute across the board in the overtime victory and certainly did his chances of being in the rotation no harm. After this outing, there is even a chance he could be given the nod as the starter come opening night. The situation is worth monitoring as his value could hinge on the form of other players around him.
More News
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.