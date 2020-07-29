Diallo went for 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and one block in 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 131-120 scrimmage win over the Blazers.

Diallo took advantage of Chris Paul's rest in this game to post a strong effort off the bench. That said, his path for regular playing time is crowded and shouldn't be a factor -- neither in fantasy nor in real life -- once the regular season resumes.