Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Posts career-high scoring total
Diallo totaled 18 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes in the Thunder's 117-113 loss to the Kings on Monday.
Diallo drew another start at two-guard and managed a career-best scoring total one game after generating just a sole point over 19 minutes. The 2018 second-round pick is seeing time with the starting five while Alex Abrines recovers from an illness, and his double-digit scoring tallies over two of the last three games could serve to carve him out additional minutes in the rotation even when the latter returns to action.
-
