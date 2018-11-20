Diallo totaled 18 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes in the Thunder's 117-113 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Diallo drew another start at two-guard and managed a career-best scoring total one game after generating just a sole point over 19 minutes. The 2018 second-round pick is seeing time with the starting five while Alex Abrines recovers from an illness, and his double-digit scoring tallies over two of the last three games could serve to carve him out additional minutes in the rotation even when the latter returns to action.

