Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Practices Thursday
Coach Billy Donovan said Diallo (knee) participated in contact practice Thursday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Diallo has missed the past three games due to a left knee sprain but appears to be inching closer to a return. He should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
