Diallo tallied 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 98-85 loss to the Bucks.

The Diallo emergence appears to be coming to an unceremonious end. Despite playing 31 minutes in the loss, his production continues to go through a decline, and at this stage, he can be dropped in 12 -team leagues. He can still be a somewhat consistent source of points but the free throws have been dreadful and as the Thunder get their guys back on the floor, he figures to be squeezed out of his current role.