Diallo registered six points (3-16 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal for the Thunder, in their 114-109 victory over the Bucks on Sunday.

Diallo had started five of the last six games, but came off the bench Sunday. The guard still played extended minutes with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) missing his third straight game. Diallo could have picked up his third double-double in four games, but couldn't get his shot to fall. Despite the poor shooting effort, Diallo is still averaging 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over his last four games.