Diallo registered 14 points (7-14 FG), 10 rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes during Saturday's preseason win over the Spurs.

Diallo scored in double digits in three of the Thunder's last four regular-season games back in the 2019-20 season, and he certainly made his presence felt in the preseason opener by posting a double-double. Diallo is expected to be the Thunder's starting shooting guard in 2020-21 and that alone should represent a sizable boost to his numbers -- he averaged 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 46 appearances (three starts) last season for Oklahoma City.