Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Ready to roll
Diallo (knee) has been cleared to play Friday against the Lakers, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Diallo has missed the last three games due to a knee sprain, but he's been given the green light to return Friday evening. Over 11 games this season, he's averaging 8.8 points and four rebounds.
