Diallo was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

With Markieff Morris (neck) questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, it appears the organization wants Diallo potentially available for the matchup. In his 48 NBA appearances this season, Diallo is averaging 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.2 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories