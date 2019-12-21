Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Resumes shooting
Diallo (elbow) has resumed shooting with his injured right arm, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Diallo has hit a significant milestone in his recovery, and he's expected to be re-evaluated soon after the new year. He will continue to ramp up the distance in his shot attempts as he progresses.
