Diallo will come off the bench Saturday against the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The 22-year-old had 16 points in each of the past two games as a spot starter, but he'll shift back to the bench with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) returning to action. Diallo is averaging 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.0 minutes off the bench this season.