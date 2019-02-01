Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Returns to bench
Diallo will come off the bench Friday against the Heat, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
With Terrance Ferguson (back) returning to the lineup after a one-game absence, Dillo will resume his usual role on the bench. In a reserve role, Diallo averages 4.1 points and 2.2 boards across 11.6 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Does little in win•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Starting Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Stuck in shooting funk•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Sees five minutes Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Could play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Non-contact participant in practice•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...