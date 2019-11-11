Diallo posted 10 points (5-6 FG) and three steals in Sunday's 121-119 loss to the Bucks.

Diallo has played well in his second year with the Thunder, providing 9.5 points per game. Even though the 21-year-old isn't a reliable 3-point shooter (16.7 percent), he is able to get to the basket and score due to his athleticism while providing a high number of steals (1.5) per game. Diallo will likely continue to play off the bench as a result of Oklahoma City's depth at guard, and is someone to watch in leagues that reward steals.