Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores 10 off bench
Diallo posted 10 points (5-6 FG) and three steals in Sunday's 121-119 loss to the Bucks.
Diallo has played well in his second year with the Thunder, providing 9.5 points per game. Even though the 21-year-old isn't a reliable 3-point shooter (16.7 percent), he is able to get to the basket and score due to his athleticism while providing a high number of steals (1.5) per game. Diallo will likely continue to play off the bench as a result of Oklahoma City's depth at guard, and is someone to watch in leagues that reward steals.
More News
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Earns 30 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Available Sunday vs. Warriors•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores 12 off bench•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Cleared for opener•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Out with flu•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...