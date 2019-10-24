Diallo scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds, one assist and one steal off the bench during Oklahoma City's 95-100 loss at Utah on Wednesday.

Diallo was efficient with his scoring, but needs to be more cautious going forward after committing three fouls and three turnovers in only 23 minutes of action. He is expected to remain as one of Oklahoma City's first alternatives off the bench, but that might not translate to a lot of value fantasy-wise. The Thunder play against the Wizards on Friday.