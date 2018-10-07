Diallo had 13 points (4-8 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 win over the Hawks.

Diallo saw more time than any other reserve while matching Paul George for the third-most minutes. The rookie has been force-fed minutes here during the preseason, earning at least 23 minutes in all three contests, and this was by far his best showing thus far. With Andre Roberson (kneecap) facing at least a two-month absence, Diallo could be a part of the regular rotation sooner rather than later, though it'd likely be wise to temper expectations.