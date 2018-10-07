Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores 13 points in Sunday's win
Diallo had 13 points (4-8 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 win over the Hawks.
Diallo saw more time than any other reserve while matching Paul George for the third-most minutes. The rookie has been force-fed minutes here during the preseason, earning at least 23 minutes in all three contests, and this was by far his best showing thus far. With Andre Roberson (kneecap) facing at least a two-month absence, Diallo could be a part of the regular rotation sooner rather than later, though it'd likely be wise to temper expectations.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.