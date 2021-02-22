Diallo had 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in Sunday's win over the Cavs.

Coming off the bench for the fifth straight game, Diallo was perfect from the field, but his five attempts were his fewest in any game since Jan. 4. Heading into a four-game week, Diallo may have some fantasy utility, but his upside isn't quite as high as it was earlier in the month when the Thunder were without both Theo Maledon and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a stretch due to injury.