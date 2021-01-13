Diallo registered 16 points (5-9 FG, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 112-102 loss against the Spurs.

Diallo's highlight play was a thunderous dunk in the fourth quarter, but the athletic wing proved he's more than just a dunker with his third straight contest with at least 15 points. Diallo has been a bit inconsistent with his scoring figures off the bench, but he seems to be trending in the right direction over the last few games and might be worth as a streaming alternative in most formats.