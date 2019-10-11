Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores 16 points Thursday
Diallo totaled 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 110-84 preseason victory over the New Zealand Breakers.
Diallo shot the ball well Thursday, hitting 8-of-11 from the field on his way to 16 points. Diallo had plenty of opportunities last season but failed to produce any real fantasy value. The Thunder were resting a number of players here and despite a strong scoring effort, Diallo is going to struggle to be relevant again this season.
