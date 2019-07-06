Diallo (elbow) finished with 20 points (8-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 78-66 loss to the Jazz.

Diallo saw his first game action since undergoing elbow surgery back in mid-May, and he was aggressive offensively in the team's summer league opener. He'll look to continue honing his craft and could find himself earning a regular role next season if the front office remains active on the trade market.