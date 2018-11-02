Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores six points in Thursday's win
Diallo had six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 win over the Hornets.
Diallo has appeared in six of the team's seven matchups thus far, and he has earned double-digit minutes in four of those, with the exceptions being two tilts that he saw nine minutes apiece. The rookie plays with an intensity that is forcing coach Billy Donovan to use him some right away, but Diallo's lack of perimeter shooting will likely make it tough for him to contribute on a regular basis.
More News
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Inactive Sunday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Plays career-high 21 minutes•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Plays whopping 29 minutes Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Will pick up spot start Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores 13 points in Sunday's win•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Solid outing Friday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...