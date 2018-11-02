Diallo had six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 win over the Hornets.

Diallo has appeared in six of the team's seven matchups thus far, and he has earned double-digit minutes in four of those, with the exceptions being two tilts that he saw nine minutes apiece. The rookie plays with an intensity that is forcing coach Billy Donovan to use him some right away, but Diallo's lack of perimeter shooting will likely make it tough for him to contribute on a regular basis.