Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Second straight solid showing
Diallo delivered 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 27 minutes during the Thunder's 84-81 overtime win over the 76ers in a Las Vegas Summer League play Monday.
Diallo is potentially in line for an expanded role this coming season, and he's certainly making a solid case for it with his first pair of summer league performances. The 2018 second-round pick is now averaging 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block over the Thunder's first two Las Vegas contests, and he encouragingly shot 50.0 percent Monday after having drained just 36.0 percent of his attempts in OKC's summer league opener.
