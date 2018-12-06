Diallo (ankle) posted one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across five minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 win over the Nets.

Diallo had "a chance" of playing Wednesday while recovering from an ankle injury, and he ended up seeing the floor. It seems coach Billy Donovan still wants to ease Diallo back into action, as he saw just five minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories