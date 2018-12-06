Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Sees five minutes Wednesday
Diallo (ankle) posted one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across five minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 win over the Nets.
Diallo had "a chance" of playing Wednesday while recovering from an ankle injury, and he ended up seeing the floor. It seems coach Billy Donovan still wants to ease Diallo back into action, as he saw just five minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Could play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Non-contact participant in practice•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Could be available in emergency•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Limited in practice Sunday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Out at least another week•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...