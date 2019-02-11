Diallo was assigned to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Sunday and played 29 minutes in the affiliate's 113-110 loss to the South Bay Lakers. He finished with 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.

The Thunder moved Diallo to the G League for the first time all season after the rookie had recently surrendered his spot in the rotation to two-way player Deonte Burton. It's expected that Diallo will be recalled before long, but the Kentucky product probably won't be on track to pick up meaningful minutes in the near future given the poor form he's shown of late. Since the calendar flipped to 2019, Diallo has made only one third of his field-goal attempts across 14 appearances at the NBA level.