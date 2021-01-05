Diallo registered nine points (3-3 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 17 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss at Miami.

Diallo failed to reach the 20-minute mark for the third straight game after doing so in his first three contests of the season, but he didn't miss a single shot from the field and made the most of his minutes. He's averaging 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in just 19.3 minutes per game, so he might be in line for a bigger role sooner than later given how productive he's been.