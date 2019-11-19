Play

Diallo (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Jon Hamm of OKC Dream Team reports.

Diallo is set to miss his third straight contest due to a left knee sprain. His next chance to take the court will come Friday, also against the Lakers. Abdel Nader and Dennis Schroder could see more minutes until Diallo is cleared to return.

