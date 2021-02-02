Diallo finished with 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes Monday in the Thunder's 136-106 loss to the Rockets.
For the sixth game in a row, Diallo reached double figures in scoring, but fantasy managers may have a difficult time relying on him to provide this sort of offensive production moving forward. He's converting at a 58 percent rate from the field over that six-game stretch, well above his career rate of 47.2 percent.
