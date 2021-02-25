Diallo (groin) will miss Friday's game against Atlanta and Saturday's game against Denver, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Diallo is dealing with right groin soreness after leaving Wednesday's game against the Spurs early. He'll be out through the weekend, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready to return Wednesday against the Mavericks. Luguentz Dort, Justin Jackson and Darius Bagley could see a slight uptick in playing time in his absence.