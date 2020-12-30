Diallo recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and a block across 22 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against the Magic.
Diallo was one of five Thunder players that surpassed the 10-point mark, but his contributions weren't limited to the offense -- he also paced the team in both rebounds and steals despite coming off the bench, though he did log a season-high 22 minutes. Diallo will probably remain as a steady source for low-end scoring figures and decent rebounding totals as long as he keeps coming off the bench, something that should be the case once again on Dec. 31 against the Pelicans.
