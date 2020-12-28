Diallo recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 109-107 win over the Hornets.

Diallo saw 19.5 minutes per game last season, so it's a little surprising that he wasn't able to see more run with the Thunder tanking this season. He was still productive, however, being especially active on the glass. In deep leagues, Diallo may still be a hold, but he'll likely need minutes in the mid-to-upper-20s to really be worth a roster spot.