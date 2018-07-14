Diallo finished with 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 17 minutes during Friday's 87-85 summer league win over the Magic.

Diallo, despite playing only 17 minutes, was second on the team in rebounding Friday. The second-rounder out of Kentucky was averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds prior to the tilt against the Magic. It seems likely he'll spend much of the year in the G-League.