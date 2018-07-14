Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Solid outing Friday
Diallo finished with 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 17 minutes during Friday's 87-85 summer league win over the Magic.
Diallo, despite playing only 17 minutes, was second on the team in rebounding Friday. The second-rounder out of Kentucky was averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds prior to the tilt against the Magic. It seems likely he'll spend much of the year in the G-League.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...