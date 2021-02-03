Diallo will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) and George Hill (thumb) out, Diallo and Theo Maledon will get the starts in the backcourt. In the 11 games this season that Diallo has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaging 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.