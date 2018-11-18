Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Starting Saturday
Diallo will start Saturday against the Suns, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Alex Abrines (illness) is out, prompting Diallo's first NBA start. When seeing at least 19 minutes this season, Diallo is averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
More News
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores six points in Thursday's win•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Inactive Sunday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Plays career-high 21 minutes•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Plays whopping 29 minutes Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Will pick up spot start Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Scores 13 points in Sunday's win•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.