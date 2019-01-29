Diallo will start Tuesday against the Magic, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Terrance Ferguson is out with mid-back spasms, so the nod will go to Diallo at shooting guard. In two previous starts, the rookie has averaged 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal across 20.5 minutes.

