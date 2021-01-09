Diallo recorded 23 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 101-89 win over the Knicks.

Friday's game was a season-high for Diallo. This performance will almost certainly guarantee sustained playing time for the Kentucky product, who is part of the Thunder's rebuilding effort. Both Luguentz Dort and George Hill will have to share the stage with Diallo in the backcourt, and his excellent evening severely marginalized Hill and Dort's output in the win.