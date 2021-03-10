Diallo (groin) is out Thursday against the Mavericks, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Diallo has reportedly made progress over the break, but he's still not ready to return from a right groin injury that's left him sidelined since Feb. 26. In his absence, Justin Jackson and Kenrich Williams remain candidates to see extra minutes.
